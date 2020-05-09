1  of  76
Stimulus checks: Some payments are still being delayed

BATON ROUGE, La. (WFXR) — About 20 million Americans are still waiting to receive their stimulus payment, according to the latest numbers from the Internal Revenue Service. Some taxpayers are concerned about the hold-up and unsure of how to contact the IRS since the agency’s phone assistance is shut down due to the pandemic.

Payments started going out last week to Social Security beneficiaries, railroad retirees and veterans who aren’t required to file a tax return. The payments will continue through May and should reach the recipient by the same method in which they receive other benefits, be it direct deposit, mail or Direct Express card.

For anyone else not required to file a tax return, including low-income individuals, you’re encouraged to file basic information on the IRS website.

Anyone who is eligible but does not have direct deposit information on file with the IRS will be mailed a check. These began going out in late April, but the process may take several months due to a tiered distribution based on income.

If your address has changed since filing your 2018 return, you should file your 2019 tax return with your new address, so the IRS can update its records. Additionally, make sure to file a change of address form with the U.S. Post Office, to ensure your government check is forwarded.

The quickest, and most efficient way to update your address however, is through the Get My Payment portal.

