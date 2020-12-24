Still time for Red Kettle donations at area Walmart locations

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Salvation Army of Greater Rochester said they’ve raised over $200,000 in this year’s Red Kettle Campaign.

While this is substantial, it is shy of their $360,000 goal. The Salvation Army is partnering with Walmart to continue raising money for those who need it most.

Through the end of the year, customers can round up their Walmart purchases to the nearest dollar and have the extra money go toward the campaign. This applies to purchases in store, online or through the Walmart app.