Still didn’t get your stimulus check? You’re not alone

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance says about 538,000 New Yorkers still have not claimed their federal Economic Impact Payment from last spring’s CARES Act.

CPA Scott Adair discussed why that’s the case and what you can do if you fall into that category Thursday during News 8 at Sunrise.

Adair said the first thing to do is file your 2019 income tax return, which for those who filed for an extension is due today, October 15.

He noted some people did not qualify for the federal Economic Impact Payment due to income limitations.

Adair also explained that some people are not required to file an income tax return due to a lack of income — about $12,200 he said. People who fall into this category should go to the non-filers page on the Internal Revenue Service website — IRS.gov — by November 21 or consult a trust CPA for assistance prior to that date.