Stewart’s Shops ditching plastic bags

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WTEN)– New York’s plastic bag ban is on the horizon, and a popular convenience store chain has announced that they are getting rid of their iconic bags.

Stewart’s Shops made the announcement on its Facebook page, saying that they will no longer offer those sturdy white plastic bags bearing the company’s logo.

However, you are encouraged to reuse the Stewart’s Shops bags that are probably somewhere in your home right now.

A reminder the statewide plastic bag ban begins March 1, 2020.