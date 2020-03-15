Breaking News
All Monroe county public schools closed indefinitely
1  of  37
Closings
Attica Central Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Crossway Assembly Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church First Congregational Church of Canandaigua Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Hope Church Koinonia Fellowship Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ NORTHRIDEGE CHURCH Northside Christian Academy Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department UPrep Charter School Villa of Hope School Webster Baptist Church

Steuben, Monroe among counties to close schools

News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Steuben county announced Saturday it will be closing schools beginning March 18 until April 12, 2020. It joins Yates, Ontario and Genesee Counties who also closed schools in their districts but, some are closed indefinitely.


Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler and Public Health Director Darlene Smith said they met with school superintendents to develop a unified plan for an extended dismissal of students.

Steuben County joins other New York counties in closing schools to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Monroe County announced Saturday it would also close schools after a Greece school district employee tested positive for the virus.

Rochester City schools will hold a press conference Sunday morning to answer questions about how students there will stay connected to vital food service programs during the closure.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss