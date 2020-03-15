Steuben, Monroe among counties to close schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)- Steuben county announced Saturday it will be closing schools beginning March 18 until April 12, 2020. It joins Yates, Ontario and Genesee Counties who also closed schools in their districts but, some are closed indefinitely.



Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler and Public Health Director Darlene Smith said they met with school superintendents to develop a unified plan for an extended dismissal of students.

Steuben County joins other New York counties in closing schools to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Monroe County announced Saturday it would also close schools after a Greece school district employee tested positive for the virus.

BREAKING: Statement about all Monroe County school closures from County Executive Adam Bello. #ROC pic.twitter.com/ZCl1FoVQgZ — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) March 14, 2020

Rochester City schools will hold a press conference Sunday morning to answer questions about how students there will stay connected to vital food service programs during the closure.