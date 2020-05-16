Steuben County to give masks to seniors

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WROC) – The New York State Office for the Aging is making masks available to Steuben County residents who are 70 and older. Reusable cloth masks will be given out for free on May 19.

These masks are washable for reuse and the masks will be given out at a first-come-first-served basis.

Any questions related to this distribution can be directed to the Steuben County Office for the Aging at (607) 664-2298.

The Steuben County Office of Emergency Services and the Office for the Aging organized the giveaway.