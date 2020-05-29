Steuben County says Southern Tier moving into phase two

Breaking News
Rochester, Finger Lakes region advances to phase two of reopening, effective immediately
Live Now
President Trump holds news conference in the Rose Garden
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First

Steuben County says Southern Tier moving into phase two

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: Governor Cuomo says the Southern Tier will move into phase two after indicating there may not be a change on Friday.

———————

WETM) – Steuben County says the Southern Tier Region has met all the required metrics established by the Governor’s office to begin Phase Two of reopening. 

Guidance for reopening was released late Friday morning by the Governor’s office and includes hair salons, dealerships, and office buildings.

“Steuben County supports and stands behind our local businesses, and I believe those that fall under Phase II should be permitted to open starting today,” said Legislative Chairman Scott VanEtten.  “Our governments, businesses, and residents have worked hard to comply with the directives of New York State and have met all benchmarks for the next phase of reopening.  The time is now.”

“We are thankful that Steuben County and the Southern Tier Region have met all the metrics to be able to head into Phase Two,” said County Manager Jack Wheeler.  “However, I am extremely frustrated and disappointed with the Governor’s Office in the delays in providing critical guidance to the businesses that are set to reopen.  It is absolutely unacceptable that the Governor unilaterally changed the processes on a whim yesterday afternoon.  This must be rectified immediately, and planning for Phase Three needs to be handled in a more proactive and thoughtful manner.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss