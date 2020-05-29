Steuben County says Southern Tier moving into phase two

UPDATE: Governor Cuomo says the Southern Tier will move into phase two after indicating there may not be a change on Friday.

WETM) – Steuben County says the Southern Tier Region has met all the required metrics established by the Governor’s office to begin Phase Two of reopening.

Guidance for reopening was released late Friday morning by the Governor’s office and includes hair salons, dealerships, and office buildings.

“Steuben County supports and stands behind our local businesses, and I believe those that fall under Phase II should be permitted to open starting today,” said Legislative Chairman Scott VanEtten. “Our governments, businesses, and residents have worked hard to comply with the directives of New York State and have met all benchmarks for the next phase of reopening. The time is now.”

“We are thankful that Steuben County and the Southern Tier Region have met all the metrics to be able to head into Phase Two,” said County Manager Jack Wheeler. “However, I am extremely frustrated and disappointed with the Governor’s Office in the delays in providing critical guidance to the businesses that are set to reopen. It is absolutely unacceptable that the Governor unilaterally changed the processes on a whim yesterday afternoon. This must be rectified immediately, and planning for Phase Three needs to be handled in a more proactive and thoughtful manner.”