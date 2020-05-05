Breaking News
Former SUNY Brockport Chief Diversity Officer Dr. Archie accepts position with City of Rochester
Steuben County resident retests positive after recovering from COVID-19

News

by: George Stockburger

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A Steuben County resident who had recovered from the virus has once again tested positive, according to the county Public Health Department.

One of these individuals recovered, completed their mandatory quarantine, and then began to feel ill again.  Upon retesting positive, information was again collected beginning 48 hours prior to the new symptom onset through the day of the positive test result. 

Steuben County

The investigation indicates that the individual visited the following locations within that timeframe:

·         4/18/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Horseheads

·         4/20/20 – Economic Opportunity Program in Elmira

·         5/2/20 Late Morning – KFC in Horseheads

·         5/3/20 Morning – Target in Horseheads

“Please remember that COVID-19 is a novel virus,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “This means that we started this pandemic with very little information about the virus and its impact, and we continue to learn new things about it every day.  We must all continue to be vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 by taking public health precautions now and well into the future.”

The Steuben County Public Health Department also received notification that one additional Steuben County resident tested positive for COVID-19.  This brings the total to 240 confirmed cases.  The individual is a resident of the Town of Urbana and is a new positive from a nursing home in the Bath area.

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

