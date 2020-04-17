Steuben County reports new COVID-19 deaths, death toll now 21

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says two individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have died, bringing the COVID-19 related death toll in Steuben County to 21.

One individual was a 78 year old male from the Town of Hornellsville who died while hospitalized outside the county. The other individual was an 88 year old male who died in a nursing home in the Hornell area.

At least 15 nursing home residents in Steuben County have died from COVID-19.

Hornell Gardens, a nursing facility that has had at least six reported COVID-19 deaths, began relocating residents who tested negative to a facility in Waterloo. More than 20 residents who tested positive remained in Hornell.

Elderwood at Hornell announced “comprehensive” COVID-19 testing would be done after staff and residents tested positive.

“This virus continues to create losses in our community each day,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “In order to save lives, we must all remain committed to the importance of physical distancing, wearing face coverings in public, regularly disinfecting surfaces, and thoroughly washing hands.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.