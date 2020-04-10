Steuben County reports mass outbreak of COVID-19 at Hornell nursing home with 46 new cases

Breaking News
46 COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County, 712 confirmed cases
1  of  75
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Roch. ChildFirst Network Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Steuben County reports mass outbreak of COVID-19 at Hornell nursing home with 46 new cases

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that 46 additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 143 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of:
 City of Hornell (35)
 Town of Canisteo
 Town of Greenwood (2)
 Town of Hornellsville (2)
 Town of Howard
 Village of Bath (2)
 Village of Canisteo (3)

These 46 individuals were found to have tested positive through mass testing of both residents and employees completed with the assistance of the New York State Department of Health at a nursing home in the Hornell area.

Five Hornell nursing home patients have died from COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Friday evening.

Tompkins County, St. James Hospital, and the University of Rochester Medical Center were instrumental in helping to complete the tests.

All of the individuals have been issued orders of isolation by the County Health Department. Public

Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that timeframe.
 3/29/20 – 4/9/20 – Hornell Gardens
 4/3/20 Afternoon – Tops in Bath
 4/4/20 or 4/5/20 – St. James ER in Hornell
 4/4/20 – Hornell Animal Hospital
 4/6/20 Afternoon – Walmart in Hornell
 4/6/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell
 4/6/20 Later Afternoon – Burger King drive through in Hornell
 4/6/20 Evening – McDonald’s drive through in Bath
 4/7/20 – 4/9/20 – Kindred at Home in Corning
 4/7/20 Early Morning – Walmart in Hornell
 4/7/20 – Late Afternoon – Save a Lot in Hornell
 4/8/20 Afternoon – Wegmans in Hornell
 4/8/20 Late Morning – Community Bank drive through in Hornell
 4/8/20 Afternoon – Kwik Fill in Hornell
 4/8/20 Early Evening – Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo
 4/8/20 – McDonald’s drive through in Corning
 4/9/20 – Kwik Fill in Horseheads
 4/9/20 Morning – Dunkin Donuts in Hornell
 4/9/20 Afternoon – Burger King in Hornell

Mitigation and response plans for this Hornell area nursing home were finalized today between the New York State Department of Health and the facility. Steuben County Public Health, the Office of Emergency Services, and County Management were not permitted to take part in this planning call.

Individuals with questions related to the response plan and facility status should call the New York State Department of Health at 716-847-4500.

“While an increase of 46 is alarming, it is not totally unexpected,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “An increase in testing will produce an increase in the number of positive cases. Additionally, the Hornell area has consistently been a hot spot for COVID-19. The case count further demonstrates the importance of our message to stay home and practice social distancing when outside the home. Your actions today will save lives tomorrow.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss