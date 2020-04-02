Breaking News
COVID-19 death toll in NY surpasses 2,300, more than 92,000 confirmed cases as apex looms
Steuben County reports first COVID-19 death in the Twin Tiers

News

by: George Stockburger

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has announced the first death of an individual in Steuben County who was previously reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.  The individual was an 89 year old female from the Village of Bath who died while hospitalized.

“We are heartbroken over the death of one of our residents,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.  “It is so important for people to continue to stay home and limit contact to minimize the devastating impact of COVID-19.  Please help us fight this disease.  The more people continue to congregate and go out into the community, the worse Steuben will be.”  

As of Wednesday evening, 40 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Steuben County, the majority in the Hornell area. Other cases have been reported in the Town of Corning, City of Corning, Urbana, Bath, Cameron, Canisteo, Jasper, Howard, Arkport, Wayland, North Hornell, Prattsburgh, Erwin, and Painted Post.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Canisteo; however the individual has been residing in Florida. The individual was tested in Florida and will remain in Florida, so no known public exposure risks occurred in Steuben County.

Five patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Steuben County.

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill. 

