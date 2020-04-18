1  of  75
Steuben County man charged with burglary

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) – Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said deputies from the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Hornell man on April 9 while investigating reports of a man who had been stabbed.

Deputies responded to a medical care facility in Hornell and the investigation led deputies to a residence in Hornellsville on Airport Road.

Deputies said during the early morning hours, 21-year-old Shaun Haynes allegedly entered or remained unlawfully in the residence on Airport Road where he stabbed a person there and left the scene.

Deputies located Haynes at his residence later that morning and arrested him.

Haynes was charged with Burglary in the First Degree, a class B Felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a class D Felony and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E Felony.

It’s further alleged that Haynes was in violation of a term or condition of his New York State Parole.

Haynes was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and remanded to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

