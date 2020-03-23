Steuben County confirms fifth case of COVID-19

1  of  2
Breaking News
2nd death from COVID-19 in Monroe County, 80 total cases, 395 in mandatory quarantine More than 20K COVID-19 cases in New York, more than 5K cases new since Sunday, Gov. Cuomo speaking now
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Steuben County confirms fifth case of COVID-19

News

by: George Stockburger

Posted: / Updated:

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department tells 18 News that it has received notification this morning that a fifth Steuben County resident from the Town of Corning has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.   Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks.  The individual drove from California last week and isolated at home upon return, only leaving to get tested.  

Other cases of coronavirus in Steuben County have been confirmed in Hornell, Hornellsville, and Bath.

“Now, more than ever, it is important for our residents to remain at home and continue to practice social distancing,” said Director Darlene Smith.

Residents should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they are unable to manage symptoms at home. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss