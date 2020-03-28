Steuben County confirms 18 positive cases of COVID-19

BATH, N.Y. (WROC) – On Saturday, the Steuben County Public Health Department confirmed it has four additional Steuben County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Steuben County cases to 18.

The individuals of the new cases are two residents from Corning, one from Howard and one from Hornell.

The four individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks.

The health department said one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following locations on days while symptomatic and have been in isolation since.

· 3/16/2020 & 3/23/2020 – Guthrie Urgent Care in Corning

· 3/27/2020 – Save-A-Lot in Hornell

The Public Health Department said that residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they become ill. All those known to have direct contact with the individual at these locations have been notified directly from Public Health staff.

“COVID-19 does not move on its own. People move and when they do, the virus moves,” Public Health Director, Darlene Smith said. “Staying home will help stop the spread of the virus.”