Steps to protect your financial information

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — CPA Garrett Wagner of the New York State Society of CPAs discussed some important steps you can take to protect your financial information Monday during News 8 at Sunrise.

“Your own personal information is worth so much money,” said Wagner. “It doesn’t matter who you are, people want to get access to it. So you’ve got to take steps to protect that and not be exposed, not be an easy victim to somebody out there.”

Wagner said hacking is a huge global business. “They’re out to make money wherever they can across the globe and they’re always looking for the easiest way in. Rarely are the hacks the super sophisticated. So don’t be that easy target.”

He suggests three steps everyone should take when it comes to protecting your personal financial information:

Make sure you update your ant-virus software.

Create strong passwords with letters, numbers, and symbols and don’t use the same password for multiple accounts.

Leverage two-factor authentication (2FA) where possible to mitigate the risks of poor passwords.

“You need a strong password to start with and then that second factor, usually a text to your cell phone,” Wagner said. “That way, even if they steal your password, maybe your password’s weak or maybe your password is ‘Password1’ and you think you’re fine. It’s going to text your cell phone for a secondary code, to help keep you more secure.”

Wagner also said beware of phishing emails. “It’s an area where hackers are getting super smart nowadays. So the hackers might hack me, and they look through my emails, and they see, oh, Garrett is going to be talking to Mark on Monday, and oh, Mark just got an attachment from Garrett with a Word doc. Let’s send Mark a new script, and say – hey Mark, here’s a new script with changes. Click here to download. Turns out, it’s not really from me.”

Be suspicious of incorrect grammar and make sure to double-check the email address. Wagner said often a phishing scam will have the correct name but the wrong email address.