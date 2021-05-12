Rep. Stefanik announces she is running for House GOP Conference Chair

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-21) officially stated that she is running for House Republican Conference Chair.

The North Country Representative Tweeted Wednesday morning about why she is running for the position.

READ: Why I’m running for House Republican Conference Chair



A letter to my colleagues on my vision to unify our GOP Conference, win the Majority, and fight on behalf of the American people to save our country👇🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/JGE5IqhNJo — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 12, 2021

Stefanik said her main reason was to “unify [the] GOP Conference, win the Majority, and fight on behalf of the American people to save [the] country.”

If elected, Stefanik would be replacing Wyoming Representative Liz Cheney (WY At-large District).

House Republicans ousted Cheney from her post as the chamber’s No. 3 GOP leader on Wednesday, punishing her after she repeatedly rebuked former President Donald Trump for his false claims of election fraud and his role in fomenting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

She has been Congress’ highest-ranking Republican woman and a daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, and her demotion was the latest evidence that challenging Trump can be career-threatening.

Stripping Cheney, 54, of her leadership job stands as a striking, perhaps historic moment for the GOP.