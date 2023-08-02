ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — You may have seen them, sometimes just lying around— electric scooters are in Rochester.

Veo electric scooters is a ride-share program the City of Rochester launched just last month, although some residents may be utilizing their own electric scooters.

With this new way of getting around the city, the Rochester Police Department wants to remind people about some safety precautions.

Police responded to two scenes last night involving electric scooters.

One of which where an 11-year-old boy collided with a car. According to investigators, the driver of the car had a green light at the time of the collision when the rider of the scooter allegedly rode in front of the car.

The boy was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

But the RPD says it’s incidents like these where it’s important to know the rules of the road when operating electric scooters, noting everyone should be aware of their surroundings with more vehicles and people on the road.

“They’re supposed to be driven on the right side of the road, along the curb or in a bike lane, if there’s a bike lane,” says Lt. Greg Bello. “They’re not supposed to be driven on sidewalks where there’s pedestrians around; that can create issues. Then obviously, you’re supposed to wear your helmet with them. 16, 17 year-olds are required to wear a helmet. To operate the scooters, you’re required to be 16 and older.”

Bello adds, “As we’ve got this new fairly new scooter service here in the city of Rochester, and the scooters are kind of all over the place. Not just from the new service, but just in general with bicycles and pedestrians and now scooters into the mix, we really encourage drivers to be really aware of their surroundings and of those around them.”

News 8 did reach out to the City of Rochester, and they responded, saying, “This was an unfortunate situation. The scooters are for riders 18 years of age and up; if younger, they are required to have supervision.”