Status of Rochester’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The status of the Tops Rochester St. Patrick’s Day Parade is in doubt as public events across the country are being canceled due to concerns over the spread of Coronavirus and the Covid-19 disease.

The parade is set for this Saturday, March 14 in Rochester – beginning at the intersection of East and Alexander Streets at 12:30. Whether it goes off as planned remains unclear.

Parade Board Member Mark Dowdell discussed the pending decision Tuesday during News 8 at Noon. “At this point, we’re planning to have the parade as normal,” he said.

Dowdell said any decision to cancel the parade would be made with guidance from Governor Andrew Cuomo, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren. He added, the safety of those along the parade route and those participating in the parade is the top priority.

When asked about the possibility of upstate cities like Rochester canceling their parades, Governor Cuomo said Tuesday the decision should be calibrated to the places where the outbreak is happening. There are currently no confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the Rochester region.

For more information about this year’s parade, visit RochesterParade.com. There’s also a new Rochester Parade app.