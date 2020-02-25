Republicans continue to call for repeal of the Green Light Law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Green Light law is once again the cause for a capital region visit from a D.C. lawmaker.

Republican Representative Tom Reed of Corning was in Albany on Monday — joining state Republicans who are calling for an immediate repeal of the Green Light Law.

The law allows undocumented immigrants to get a driver’s license as well as prohibiting federal access to the state Department of Motor Vehicle’s data.

“That information is key in real time so our law enforcement officers know who is in that vehicle, who is coming up to the gate, so that they have an understanding whether or not there is criminal activity occurring,” Reed said.

Reed and those opposed to the law say access to data like driver’s license and vehicle registration is key for law enforcement.

