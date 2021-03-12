Gov. Cuomo losing allies and power, making it hard to do his job says one political expert

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — As an elected official, Governor Andrew Cuomo doesn’t have to resign over calls for him to step down, but one local political experts says continuing in his role could prove challenging as he loses allies.

State senators, assembly members, and members of congress on both the democratic and republican side continue to call for Governor Cuomo’s resignation.

“These are not good times for Andrew Cuomo. I know he’s defiant and says he won’t resign but he’s power is becoming more limited every day,” said Timothy Kneeland, professor of history and political science at Nazareth College.

The problem, Kneeland says, is that the governor is losing his allies, which will limit his negotiation power moving forward on things like the state budget and COVID-19 efforts.

“It’s going to be very difficult for him to go to Washington to make these kinds of deals, again, because in many ways he’s going to be seen as an empty suit or a place holder, because he has lost the support,” said Kneeland.

Cuomo is facing two scandals at once. First, the attorney general’s report claiming he undercounted nursing home deaths. Second, the growing number of accusation of misconduct and in some cases sexual harassment.

If wrongdoing is found and lawmakers determine to move forward with impeachment, it would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate. Professor Kneeland says this could happen very quickly, especially now with pressure mounting against the governor.

“He can say he’s not going to resign all he wants, but he’s still going to be powerless and defenseless as people begin to accumulate more evidence against him and so he’s backing himself into a corner, the problem is he’s nowhere to go, he’s burned every bridge possible after being the governor of New York, this is it. This is the end of Andrew Cuomo’s career,” said Kneeland.

It is important to note that all calls for resignation are based on allegations against the governor, at this time governor is facing no criminal charges stemming for allegations made against him.

Gov. Cuomo has continued to say he won’t resign, he denied he ever touched anyone inappropriately and has said he’s sorry if he ever made anyone uncomfortable.