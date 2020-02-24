Gillibrand announced data protection agency bill

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Kristin Gillibrand has introduced the data protection act alongside data privacy experts and advocates.

The act would create an independent federal agency that would protect American’s data, safeguard their privacy and ensure data practices are fair and transparent.

With a growing data privacy crisis, Gillibrand said she wants to hold private companies accountable for sharing personal information for profit.

“The United States is the only industrialized country in the world without a data protection agency. Americans should be able to go to an institution that will protect their privacy and freedom. I’m excited to take this important step forward and create an agency solely focused on doing just that,” she said.

If approved, the agency would be tasked with creating guidelines around how personal information in online databases is collected and used.