CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police in Canandaigua are alerting the public of a computer scam that’s circulating in the area.

Troopers say when logging into a computer, a message on the screen may appear. The message states the computer user should contact Microsoft due to a virus. The victim will then dial the phone number provided in the message and then speak with someone who identifies themselves as a representative of Microsoft’s Security Office. The person on the other end of the phone tells the victim their bank account information has been compromised.

State Police advise anyone who receives such a call to not provide any personal information. Scammers can use your personal information to steal your identity and commit fraud.

NYSP offers the following tips to protect against various scams:

*Take a pause. Scammers create a sense of urgency to prey on victims’ emotions and their love for family members.

*Verify any supposed emergency by calling friends and family before sending money. This is especially important if a potential victim has been warned not to do so by the caller.

*If the caller purports to be a bail bondsperson, ask where the relative is being held and contact the facility directly.

*If the caller purports to be a law enforcement officer, get the exact agency name, hang up, and call that department directly.

*Be suspicious of anyone who calls unexpectedly asking to be sent money.

*Never send cash through the mail.

*Never purchase pre-paid debit cards or gift cards for the purpose of transferring money.

*Develop a secret code or “password” with family members that can be used to verify the identity of family members over the phone.

*Ask a question that only the real family member would know the answer to, such as “what was the name of your first pet?”

*Set Facebook and other social media settings to private to limit information available to scammers, such as the names of relatives.