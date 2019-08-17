State Police searching for driver who hit two teens

WARSAW, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Police out of Warsaw are searching for the driver responsible for striking two teenage girls who were walking an Australian Shepard on Thursday evening at around 8 p.m.

Troopers said the incident took place on Dutch Hollow Road near State Route 78 in Sheldon.

No word on the condition of the 14-year-old and 12-year-old girls. Troopers said the dog died from its injuries.

Troopers located the vehicle Saturday morning and described it as a black 2017 Chevrolet Trax that sustained damage to its side mirror and headlights.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is still looking into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call NYSP at (585) 344-6200.