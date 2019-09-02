GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are investigating a larceny at the State Fair.
The man in these photos is accused of unlocking a milk vending machine and removing all of the cash out of it at the New York State Fair. He was caught on camera by another vendor.
If you know who the individual is, you’re asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Aid offered for homeowners affected by Lake Ontario flooding
- Gates fire community mourns the sudden passing of longtime firefighter
- Suspect in custody for 9/11 memorial defamation
- State Police looking for man who stole cash from a vending machine at NYSF
- Man stole money from milk vending machine at NYS Fair