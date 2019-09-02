State Police looking for man who stole cash from a vending machine at NYSF

GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Police are investigating a larceny at the State Fair.

The man in these photos is accused of unlocking a milk vending machine and removing all of the cash out of it at the New York State Fair. He was caught on camera by another vendor.

If you know who the individual is, you’re asked to call State Police at (315) 366-6000.







