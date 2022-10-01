The 9mm handgun located inside the vehicle. (Courtesy of New York State Police)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Three Rochester residents were arrested Friday for a loaded gun found during a traffic stop, New York State Police said.

On September 30, State Police conducted the traffic stop on North Clinton Avenue, and discovered the driver of the vehicle to be unlicensed.

Troopers located a loaded 9mm handgun in the driver seat rear pouch, officials said.

The driver, 19-year-old Cameron Scott, along with an unnamed 18-year-old passenger, were charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Troopers charged 35-year-old Johnny Rosario, a second passenger, with criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree.

All three were taken to Monroe County Jail.