ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $1.8 million in grants will go toward state parks, trails, historic sites, and other public lands. The grants support both public and private partnerships funding park amenities, park and site maintenance, beautification projects, educational programming, and special events.

The grants focus on the 2024 New York State Park Centennial Celebration. This commemorates the 100th anniversary of the founding state parks and sites system including the promotion of public use of state parks.

The two state parks in the Finger Lakes region that will be receiving these funds are Hamlin Beach and Letchworth State Parks. Hamlin Beach will receive $20,000 to building organizational capacity and create a website, new promotional materials, a recycling program, and partnerships.

For Letchworth State Park, they will receive over $39,000 to create videos of Haudenosaunee life and culture. The videos will be created by Haudenosaunee producers.

“Our state parks, trails, forests, and historic sites offer some of the best outdoor recreational and cultural opportunities found anywhere in the world,” Hochul said. “Friends Groups are crucial to helping our State Parks succeed, and these grants will help leverage their hard work to make our State Park system even better for all.”