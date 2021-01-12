State of the State: Comprehensive guide to the Governor’s 2021 plan for New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered the first part of the ‘State of the State’ address for 2021 at 11:30 a.m. on Monday. He will give speeches on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday further outlining his goals. You can watch his State of the State address by clicking the link below.
The links below contain a review of everything the Governor said on each day of his State of the State address. Each story contains a video of the Governor’s entire speech from that day.
Day One (Monday):
Day Two (Tuesday):
The governor has already previewed some of the topics on the agenda, including:
- New York’s coronavirus response
- Pandemic budget shortfalls
- Legalizing cannabis
- Commercial and private evictions
- Sports betting
- Utility disconnections during emergencies
- Greater access to SUNY and CUNY resources for nurses
- Modernize the office of professional medical conduct
- Telehealth access
- Election reform
- Domestic violence and gender-based violence
- Pedestrian access to Moynihan Train Hall