State of Emergency declared in Wayne County

(WROC) – Wayne County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Kenneth Miller, declared a State of Emergency for Wayne County on Sunday in response to COVID-19 and will be in effect at 3 p.m.

COVID-19 is an infection associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness, appears to be transmitted from person to person and, if spread, could have significant public health consequences.

“Although there are no confirmed cases within Wayne County to date, this situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Wayne County,” Miller said. “It is necessary that Wayne County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects. This State of Emergency will remain in effect for thirty (30) days or until rescinded by a subsequent order. This State of Emergency does not in any way impact travel and County operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised. ”