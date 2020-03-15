1  of  47
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Attica Central Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God Crossway Assembly Eastside Church First Bible Baptist Church First Congregational Church of Canandaigua Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Koinonia Fellowship Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Childfirst Network Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department UPrep Charter School Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

State of Emergency declared in Wayne County

News
Posted: / Updated:
Wayne County Sheriff_1526847378231.jpg.jpg

(WROC) – Wayne County Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, Kenneth Miller, declared a State of Emergency for Wayne County on Sunday in response to COVID-19 and will be in effect at 3 p.m.

COVID-19 is an infection associated with fever and signs and symptoms of pneumonia or other respiratory illness, appears to be transmitted from person to person and, if spread, could have significant public health consequences.

“Although there are no confirmed cases within Wayne County to date, this situation is rapidly evolving, and the threat of this virus is imminent to the citizens and visitors of Wayne County,” Miller said. “It is necessary that Wayne County be proactive and fully prepared to deal with its effects. This State of Emergency will remain in effect for thirty (30) days or until rescinded by a subsequent order. This State of Emergency does not in any way impact travel and County operations will continue unchanged unless otherwise advised. ”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss