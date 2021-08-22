State of Emergency declared for parts of Central New York

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR) – Governor has declared a State of Emergency for 25 counties in the state. That list includes Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties and almost all of the metropolitan New York City area. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan. They also posted a Tropical Storm Warning for most of the New York City area, up to the Hudson Valley.

The culprit is Henri, upgraded to a hurricane early Saturday. The track of the storm will bring it into Long Island and into Southern New England on Sunday. The National Weather Service also expressed concern over an upper level low pressure mixing with Henri and bringing a large volume of rain into southern parts of the Mohawk Valley. 2 to 4 inches of rain could fall in areas that have already experienced heavy rainfall last week.

The Governor’s declaration mobilized 500 National Guard troops down to Long Island, which is one of Henri’s targets. Cuomo also asked Pres. Biden to declare a pre-landfall emergency which would authorize FEMA to provide services to the impacted areas.

For Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties, there is a chance of showers tonight reducing to a slight chance of showers after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms may move into the area Sunday afternoon.