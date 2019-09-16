Woman finds cremated remains outside Niagara Falls Chili’s restaurant

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman made a mysterious discovery outside a restaurant on Military Road. She says she found a man’s ashes by the front door.

Elizabeth Confer says she found the black box outside Chili’s on Military Road in Niagara Falls on Sunday, when she was on her way to work there.

She says when she looked inside, the ashes were labeled “Edwin Karkos Colucci Funeral Home” with the date February 25th, 2012. It also had a cremation case number.

But it remains a mystery as to how the box got there and who it belongs to. News 4 found that the Colucci Funeral Home in North Tonawanda that’s labeled on the box, no longer exists. Confer says she brought the box to her manager who then called Niagara Falls Police.

“A lot of people thought it was really morbid and weird and I was just like I would rather them go home in a sense. I know someone who had lost something and someone took their urn and they haven’t gotten it back and I would be upset too, you can’t get that back,” said Confer.

Confer says she posted about finding the box to Facebook, in hopes of finding who it belongs to. Her post has been shared several times. She says a woman was tagged in it on Facebook and Confer sent her a message, but hasn’t heard back.

If you’re a family member or know anyone who may know the family of Edwin Karkos, call Niagara Falls Police.