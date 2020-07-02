1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Woman accused of running over police during Buffalo protest not getting out of jail just yet

State News

by: Marlee Tuskes

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The woman accused of running over a state trooper and two other officers during a protest on Bailey Avenue, in Buffalo, is not getting out of jail, just yet.

This comes after federal prosecutors blocked a court order which would have allowed Deyanna Davis to go home. Her attorney is fighting back.

Last week, Federal Magistrate Jeremiah McCarthy agreed there is not enough evidence Davis is a threat to society. But according to her lawyer, Sam Davis, federal prosecutors have prevented that from happening.

Now, Deyanna Davis must remain behind bars until at least Tuesday.

The attorney of Deyanna Davis says her family is coming to terms with the fact they will not be seeing their loved one for at least another week.

Instead, a federal judge will decide whether to release Davis under electronic monitoring.

Davis is facing several charges, including attempted murder after she allegedly drove her car into a line of police officers on Bailey Avenue last month, running over state trooper Ronald Ensminger and two other officers.

Surveillance video from the Air One helicopter shows Davis’s SUV drive around stopped cars and a city bus before hitting police.

Her attorney blames tear gas, saying his client’s vision was hindered.

Sam Davis says he’s hopeful Deyanna will be back with her family following Tuesday’s court date.

Davis also tells me his client had been shot while in the SUV that night, although he says it’s unclear by whom or when. We have reached out to the US Attorney’s Office for more information, we have not heard back at this time.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss