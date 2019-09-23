WNY State Senator to speak out against bill aiming to ban gun raffles in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local lawmaker is now opposing legislation that would ban gun raffles in New York State.

Republican State Senator Rob Ortt says there are many myths about the bill. He plans to address those in a news conference, where he’ll be joined by local volunteer firefighters, on Monday afternoon.

The bill was proposed earlier this year by a Democratic senator. It would ban people from being able to win guns at charitable raffles.

It’s legal in New York State to raffle off a firearm in a game of chance. Many times, these games are open to anyone regardless of age, according to the bill.

That’s why a senator from Long Island proposed this ban back in January, to stop guns from being raffled off.

He says it’s a safety concern and that this bill would protect public safety and help with “common sense gun reform.”

Ortt says that many organizations, including volunteer fire departments, rely on these types of raffles to help with operations and support charity drives.

There have been no votes on the bill so far.

Ortt’s conference is scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. at the Tonawanda Sportsmen’s Club.