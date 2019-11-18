Western New York marks five year anniversary of Snowvember

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Much of Western New York has a blanket of snow on the ground this weekend, but this is nothing compared to the scene five years ago.

This weekend marks five years since the beginning of the massive storm that came to be known as Snowvember.

Between November 17 and November 20, 2014, upwards of seven feet of snow fell on parts of our area, crippling the region.

Motorists were stranded on the highways; buildings collapsed under the weight of the snow.

The Ralph Wilson Stadium, as New Era Field was known then, was left buried in snow, and the Bills had to play a home game in Detroit.

Businesses suffered tremendous losses as roads were left impassable.

The National Guard even had to come in to help.

The storm has been blamed for fourteen deaths, including two people who trapped in their cars who died while waiting for help to arrive.

But in the midst of the tragedy, Snowvember also brought new life, with several babies delivered at Mercy Hospital in South Buffalo.

At least one baby was born outside the hospital, too. Nurses delivered the newborn at a fire station up the street.

And, nine months later, there was another baby boom.

The Snowvember babies are some of many reminders of that epic storm that left so much damage, but brought community members so much closer together as they united to cleanup and dig out.

Five years later, News 4 is devoting an entire newscast to the Snowvember stories.

Watch Monday at 5:30 p.m. for Snowvember: Five Years Later.