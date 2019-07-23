Wegmans to stop providing plastic bags at two Upstate stores beginning Monday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Beginning Monday, July 29th, Wegmans will stop providing plastic grocery bags at its Ithaca and Corning stores in a two-store pilot program.

In April, Wegmans announced that it would eliminate plastic bags at all its stores in New York State before the statewide ban takes effect on March 1, 2020.

Paper grocery bags will be available at the Ithaca and Corning stores, however, 5 cents will be charged for each bag. Wegmans says its goal is to convert all of its customers to reusable bags, eventually eliminating the need to charge. For now, the amount collected for each bag will be donated to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

In making the announcement, Wegmans released this statement:

“We are determined to do what’s right by encouraging all of our customers to switch to reusable bags, the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags. A consequence of a plastic bag ban will be an increase in the use of paper bags, which for a host of reasons, are bad for the environment.



In stores where a small fee is charged, reusable bag usage goes up dramatically. If, together, we can make that happen in our 46 New York State stores, it will have an immeasurable environmental impact for decades to come.“