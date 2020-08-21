Wedding capacity back to 50 people after U.S. Court of Appeals grants NYS motion

A set of wedding bands leaning against each other, reflected on a black surface.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York wedding scheduled for Saturday must have a 50-person limit, even though 175 have been expected to attend.

Earlier this month, a federal judge lifted the 50-person limit for gatherings, in order to allow two weddings more guests.

One of those weddings has already occurred.

However, a United States Court of Appeals granted a motion for an emergency stay on the 50-person limit until the next available motions panel can hear the motion for a stay pending appeal.