Sen. Schumer calls for feds to act against ‘ghost guns’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Chuck Schumer calls on federal agencies to stop the flow of ghost guns — unmarked, unregistered and untraceable weapons.

On Monday, Schumer stands with Rochester law enforcement officials to call out the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The announcement comes after a recent spike in the number of ghost guns found in Monroe County, including seven last summer when a man was arrested for selling ghost guns out of a pizzeria parking lot in Greece.

According to the release, the ATF does not currently classify unfinished frames and receivers as firearms, which allows convicted criminals, domestic abusers, and the mentally ill to buy all the parts needed to easily build a ghost gun.