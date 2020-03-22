More than 15,000 cases of COVID-19 in NY, up nearly 5K from Saturday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are 4,812 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, bringing the state total to 15,168, as of Sunday morning.

Of the 15,168 confirmed cases, 1,974 of the those affected have required hospitalization — about 13%, according to the governor’s office.

New York remains No. 1 in the nation in confirmed cases with 15,168, which is far ahead of No. 2 Washington state’s 1,647 and No. 3 California’s 1,518.

At this time, there is 114 reported deaths in New York state due to the virus, and 374 throughout the country, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Gov. Cuomo said Saturday that New York’s number of confirmed cases is high because the state is testing at higher volume.

“We are testing more per day, per capita, than China, South Korea, or any other state in the USA,” Cuomo said Saturday.

Announced Saturday, the federal government declared New York an emergency which means the state can receive funding from FEMA.

The governor also said Saturday that New York would begin trials of drug treatment and that the FDA would be accelerating 10,000 doses to the state.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.