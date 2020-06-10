Gov. Cuomo at newly-renovated LaGuardia Airport: ‘Now is the time for large-scale development’

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

QUEENS, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily briefing from a newly-renovated LaGuardia International Airport in Queens on Wednesday.

“This is the first major airport built in our country since Denver International 25 years ago — a major boost to the New York Ecomony,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor also addressed the ongoing issues of COVID-19 and public protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death.

“Today is day 102 dealing with the COVID crisis,” Gov. Cuomo said. “And it is day 17 since we’ve been dealing with the situation of civil unrest since Mr. Floyd’s murder.”

Despite the issues presented by the pandemic and protests, the governor expressed optimism.

“I think that it’s going to turn out for the good,” Gov. Cuomo said. “I said when this first started, I understand what the protesters are saying and feeling and I stand with the protesters. How many years have we heard about these situations?”

The governor said in response to the protests, New York will pass legislation on police reform.

“There’s a moment for change and we’re going to make change and were going to pass legislation this week that I’m going to sign that,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s going to lead the nation in police reform.”

The New York State Senate passed two police reform bills Tuesday, which included body cameras for New York State Police and the repeal of 50-A of the Civil Rights law, which currently shields police personnel records.

The governor said additional legislation regarding police reform would be soon be passed, including the ban of chokeholds, assigning the Attorney General as a special prosecutor to cases of brutality, and more.

“The most dramatic police reform in the country, and it will happen in New York this week and we’re proud of it,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor noted that each region of the state has started the reopening process in one phase or another.

“Reopening is actually much harder than closing,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Closing was abrupt and disruptive, but it was simple everything was closed. Reopening is more delicate and nuanced and if you looked at the states and countries that are reopening, more of them are getting into trouble than not.”

The governor said this rare situation is an opportunity for rapid change and development.

“Now is the time to do large scale development projects, now is the time you want to see government investing, private sector investing in large scale developments that you know drive economic growth,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Our goal is not just to reopen, our goal it so stimulate this economy, to take this moment of PAUSE as a moment to pivot and stimulate and regrow better than before.”

While New York’s statewide progress against the coronavirus continues, the governor say it’s important to remain vigilant with proper precautions and continue to monitor the numbers.

“The virus is a virus and it spreads wherever it can,” Gov. Cuomo said. “It’s a pure opportunist, but you can measure this. It’s public health, it’s science, measure it and follow the numbers. What numbers are important now? The numbers to watch now are the daily testing results.”

Tuesday the governor announced announced on Tuesday the creation of a new state dashboard, which will focus on the day to day spread of the virus and the number of positive tests each day, per region:

