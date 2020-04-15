WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on COVID-19 outbreak in New York state at 12:30 p.m.

The press conference scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EST will be live streamed on this page.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New York State at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the governor announced there had been 10,834 COVID-19 deaths reported in New York state. Despite the increase in deaths, the governor says that hospitalization trends show the curve of the virus’ spread is flattening.

Addressing some of President Donald Trump’s tweets that were critical of governors and states working independently from the federal government, Cuomo insisted that this is not the time for conflict.

“The worst thing we can do all of this is start with political division and partisanship,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The best thing we have done, is work together.

On Tuesday, Cuomo also re-iterated his stance on no large gatherings, this in response to a questions on a vigil in the City of Rochester that went against social distancing recommendations and drew nearly 200 people.

Gov. Cuomo’s recommendations for social distancing include keeping six feet apart, no groups larger than 10, and wearing face masks in public.