WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

by: WROC Staff

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give an update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York on Thursday.

During Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 330 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in the previous 24 hours as the statewide death toll exceeded 18,000 to date.

“We’re making progress, that’s for sure, but we’re not out of the woods yet,” Gov. Cuomo said about downward trends regarding hospitalization rates and ICU admissions.

The governor reiterated a past sentiment that some areas in New York would be allow to resume elective surgery procedures. According to the governor’s office, Monroe County is among the counties statewide that is eligible to resume elective surgery procedures.

According to the chief medical officers at both the University of Rochester Medical Center and Rochester Regional Health, doctors will start calling patients as early as this week to reschedule elective surgeries. They said the most urgent ones will be prioritized.

“There’s a backlog of a lot of procedures and surgeries that need to be done and obviously we’re going to triage by the needs of the patient. So we’ll start with the most urgent procedures and move on from there,” said Dr. Michael Apostolakos, chief medical officer at URMC.

There are now 113 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 1,368 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 26 new cases since 24 hours prior.

