Gov. Cuomo: Monroe County among eligible NY counties to resume elective surgeries

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) – During Wednesday’s daily briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced 330 New Yorkers died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours as the statewide death toll closes in on 18,000 to date.

“We’re making progress, that’s for sure, but were not out of the woods yet,” Gov. Cuomo said about downward trends regarding hospitalization rates and ICU admissions.

The governor says New York isn’t where it needs to be on testing, but there is improvement.

“We’re now on average about 30,000 tests per day, which is a dramatic increase, not where we need to be, but a dramatic increase,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Where we are now, New York state is doing more than most countries are doing in terms of testing.”

The governor reiterated a past sentiment that some areas in New York would be allow to resume elective surgery procedures.

“For areas that don’t have a fear of a COVID surge, we’re going to allow elective surgeries to begin,” Gov. Cuomo said.

According to the governor’s office, Monroe County is among the counties statewide that is eligible to resume elective surgery procedures:

The governor was very critical of Sen. Mitch McConnell and his recent comments about not bailing out “blue states.” The governor says Sen. McConnell is being blatantly political during a crisis that doesn’t call for it.

“They don’t bail us out, we bail them out,” Gov. Cuomo said. “New York state pays $29 billion more every year to the federal pot than we get back.

“If there was ever going to be a moment where we can say ‘you know what, let’s stop, just for one moment, the partisanship, the ugliness, the anger — the time would be now,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Before the question-answer session of Wednesday’s briefing, the governor presented a wall of donated medical masks that were sent to New York to help health care workers.

Gov. Cuomo presents a wall of donated medical masks.

“This is just peoples’ way of saying we care and we want to help,” Gov Cuomo said. “This is what this country is about, and this is what Americans are about. A little bit more of this and a little bit less of the partisanship and the ugliness and this country would be a better place.”

The governor also said the state is monitoring what is happening in Germany as an indication of what could happen here if we try to reopen too soon or too aggressively.

“They were at .7 [infection rate] and they started to reopen in 10 days, then they went up to a 1 on the infection rate,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s troubling; shows you how fast the infection rate can increase if you don’t do it right on the reopening.”

The governor said Tuesday there were 11 items on his list of things that need to be accomplished before the state, or any part of the state, can be reopened.

The governor also said Tuesday that logic, not emotion, will be the driving factor when it comes to reopening the state.

Congressmembers from New York who took park in a COVID-19 town hall Tuesday said the state is one of the economically strongest states and if New York is humming along, means a strong America.

Locally, there are now 112 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Monroe County. To date, officials report 1,342 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, including 46 new cases since 24 hours prior.

