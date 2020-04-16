1  of  75
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo's daily briefing on COVID-19 outbreak in New York state

Editor’s note: The press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. will be live streamed from this page.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New York State at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

In his press conference on Wednesday, the governor announced that the state now has had 11,568 deaths from COVID-19.

Wednesday, the governor announced he would be issuing an executive order that will require all New Yorkers to have masks or mouth/nose covering while in public when social distancing is not possible. The governor says he will allow a three-day notice for residents to prepare to comply, and this order will go into effect Friday.

“Any situation in public where you can’t maintain six feet of social distancing, you must wear a mask,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor says at this time there will be no penalties for those who don’t comply, but it remains a possibility if people don’t follow the rules.

Despite the increase in deaths, the governor says that hospitalization trends show the curve of the virus’ spread is flattening. That said, the governor said that we are not out of the woods.

At last official count Wednesday, there were 57 COVID-19 deaths and 883 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

