Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on COIVID-19 outbreak in New York state at 10:45 a.m.
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing on COIVID-19 outbreak in New York state

State News

by: WROC Staff

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 10:45 a.m. EDT.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is in Buffalo Tuesday to give his daily update regarding the coronavirus pandemic in New York state.

New York’s death toll from the virus is now 14,347, Cuomo announced during Monday’s daily briefing. The new death tally is showing a descent, according to the governor, as are total hospitalizations and ICU admissions statewide.

“Numbers we are seeing would suggest a descent,” Gov. Cuomo said. “The question now is how long and how steep the descent is.”

Cuomo said the curve may also be a little slower in different parts of the state.

“Buffalo will have a later curve, Albany will have a later curve and we’re watching those curves,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Our strategy has always been we will deploy to where that curve is, Buffalo has a problem? We run to Buffalo. Rochester? We run to Rochester.”

The governor announced on Sunday that New York state has an FDA approved antibody test, and the state will roll it out this week to begin testing across the state.

Antibody testing has begun in Monroe County. Wegmans officials say that five of its locations were among the grocery stores where nurses from the New York State Department of Health conducted tests on Sunday.

At last official count Monday, Monroe County had 81 COVID-19 deaths, and 1,035 confirmed cases. Of the 81 COVID-19 deaths, 22 of which occurred at area nursing homes.

MORE | COVID-19 county by county: Keeping track of local cases throughout the region

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

