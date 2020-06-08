1  of  74
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing from New York City at 11:30 a.m.

Editor’s note: The governor’s press conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EDT will be live streamed from this page.

NEW YORK CITY (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update from New York City at 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

On Sunday, the governor announced that churches, temples and mosques can meet up to 25% occupancy. Cuomo said the acceleration in reopening is due to the dramatic decrease in coronavirus cases.

On Friday, the governor said the state will be working to pass the Say Their Name reform agenda, which is in response to the nation and statewide protests against police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

Cuomo is encouraging those who are protesting, to get a coronavirus test. Locally, There have been 236 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,092 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

