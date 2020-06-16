Gov. Cuomo: Hospitals, group homes allowed to have visitors

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered his daily briefing from the New York State Capitol Tuesday, touching on hospital visitations, police reform, and the state’s reopening process.

The governor began his briefing by saying he was excited about the executive order requiring every local government — in collaboration with community members — to redesign the state’s more than 500 police forces by April 2021 or risk losing state funding.

“The collaborative will take all the concerns that are out there,” Gov. Cuomo said. “Have local governments at the table, police and community members, to design the police for their community. It has to be done because the relationship is frayed. It shouldn’t be, but it is. It’s a relationship between the police and community, and then when one party says it isn’t working, it’s not working.”

The governor said that New York’s progress against the coronavirus continues to show positive signs, while many other regions in the nation are seeing worsening situations in the face of the pandemic.

“At this point with the phased reopening, we’re looking at the daily testing, because we’re making decisions on a daily basis,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Because of the improving situation, the governor announced that hospitals and group homes would now be allowed to accept visitors, under proper health guidelines and at the individual facility’s discretion.

“We’re going to allow hospitals to accept visitors at their discretion,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We need to be careful, but we’ll allow visitors, and the same thing with group homes this Friday. It’s up to the discretion of the group home.”

The governor said New York’s reopening progress has been better prepared for further spread of the virus because of it’s phased approach.

“Phased reopening has been better for the public and better for the economy, when you have a phased reopening and you follow the metrics,” Gov. Cuomo said.

While the governor says New York’s efforts have been commendable, he says other states being too quick to reopen will has had a devastating impact on the US death projections from the virus.

“90,000 more deaths [than projected], because the spread has increased,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s the public health issue, because the spread of the virus increased. Those are just the numbers.

“Projecting 200,000 deaths,” Gov. Cuomo said. “In one week, they went up by 30,000 deaths. Based on the increased of the virus’ transmission. That’s why the phased reopening was always smarter. And New York state has the lowest rate of transmission in the country. These aren’t theories anymore.”

The governor also made an announcement about the U.S. Open. He said the event will go on from August 31 through September 13 in Queens, but will be held without fans. The USTA will take precautions to protect players and staff that includes testing, additional cleaning, and more space in the locker room.

During the question and answer portion of the briefing, the governor was asked about large-scale events, like the New York State Fair or the track season at Saratoga.

“They know the phases of the reopening,” Gov. Cuomo said. “They know large-scale events are the most susceptible to the virus.”

The governor said that large-scale events are in phase four, but he did not mention if specific events were a go or not.

The governor was also asked about whether playgrounds should be reopened. He said it is a local government’s decision.

“What works in Albany or Buffalo may not work in New York City,” Gov. Cuomo said.

During Monday’s briefing, the governor announced that regions in phase three of reopening can now have gatherings of up to 25 people.

“New York is on the right track, that’s an objective fact,” Gov. Cuomo said. “All of the numbers so far have been very good in New York. Lowest number of hospitalizations since this started. Amen. Lowest number of deaths on a three-day average.

Over the weekend, the governor said that if businesses get too crowded, or there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, that it’s possible for the state to re-implement forced closures.

“I am not going to allow situations to exist that we know have a high likelihood of causing an increase in the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said at his coronavirus briefing Sunday.

The governor also announced new police reform measures in the wake of civil unrest that that followed George Floyd’s death.

Since last week, New York state has passed laws that ban chokeholds, repeal 50-a, assigned the attorney general as special prosecutor to instances of police brutality, and also The “New Yorker’s Right To Monitor Act” also allows members of the public to maintain custody of any recordings they make, and the instruments used to make those recordings.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.