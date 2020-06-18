1  of  74
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing as coronavirus situation improves in New York state

State News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to give his daily update on Thursday amid statewide civil unrest, and the state begins to reopen post the coronavirus pandemic.

In his briefing on Wednesday, the governor announced throughout the entire state on Tuesday, there were just 17 COVID-19 deaths reported, the lowest since the crisis began in New York in March. Furthermore, infection rate is at an all-time low statewide.

MORE | Gov. Cuomo: Less than 1% of 60,000 tests were positive for COVID-19 in New York state Tuesday

Cuomo also announced that he would be signing an executive order to make Juneteenth, which commemorates the emancipation of the last remaining enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy, a state holiday.

He also announced he would be signing legislation to protect whistleblowers in health care from speaking out about conditions in medical care facilities.

Thursday marks the second-to-last daily briefing for the governor. He announced Wednesday that Friday’s would be his last, after more than 109 straight days of daily briefings since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was documented in New York state.

