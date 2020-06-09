Gov. Cuomo says President Trump ‘pours gasoline on the fire’ during times of civil unrest

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his daily briefing amid the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death Tuesday from New York Medical College in Valhalla.

Tuesday marked 101 days since New York state’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as of Monday, all regions were under phase one or phase two of the state’s reopening guidelines.

“If you told me 100 days ago we’d be reopening, I’d say that would be the best case scenario,” Gov. Cuomo said.

In the aftermath of the civil unrest, the governor announced new reform measures at the state level that were close to being signed into law, incuding:

“It’s time for New York to be the state that leads,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s what New York state does. We’re going to pass the most aggressive reforms in the country. The time has come for dramatic action and we’re doing it, right now.

“I’ll sign these bills as soon as I can, which should be this week,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor was critical of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday tweet about the 75-year-old man who was injured after being shoved by Buffalo police this past weekend.

Gov. Cuomo on President Trump's tweet alleging the 75-year-old injured by Buffalo police was with ANTIFA: "It's all made up, it's all fabricated, there's no fact whatsoever. If there was ever a reprehensible, dumb comment, and from the President of the United States." — News 8 WROC (@News_8) June 9, 2020

“What does he do? He pours gasoline on the fire,” Gov Cuomo said of President Trump. “If he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that tweet.”

Friday, marks two weeks since Rochester and the Finger Lakes Region entered phase two and local leaders are hopeful the area can begin phase three. Phase three includes indoor seating at restaurants and personal care services such as nail salons, diet and weight reducing centers, and full services at hair salons.

Locally, there have been 239 COVID-19 deaths and 3,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.