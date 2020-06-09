Live Now
Gov. Cuomo’s daily briefing amid pandemic and civil unrest
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Gov. Cuomo says President Trump ‘pours gasoline on the fire’ during times of civil unrest

State News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Editor’s note: Governor’s press conference will be live streamed on this page at 11:30 a.m. EDT.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave his daily briefing amid the coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest in the wake of George Floyd’s death Tuesday from New York Medical College in Valhalla.

Tuesday marked 101 days since New York state’s first confirmed cases of COVID-19, and as of Monday, all regions were under phase one or phase two of the state’s reopening guidelines.

“If you told me 100 days ago we’d be reopening, I’d say that would be the best case scenario,” Gov. Cuomo said.

In the aftermath of the civil unrest, the governor announced new reform measures at the state level that were close to being signed into law, incuding:

“It’s time for New York to be the state that leads,” Gov. Cuomo said. “That’s what New York state does. We’re going to pass the most aggressive reforms in the country. The time has come for dramatic action and we’re doing it, right now.

“I’ll sign these bills as soon as I can, which should be this week,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The governor was critical of President Donald Trump’s Tuesday tweet about the 75-year-old man who was injured after being shoved by Buffalo police this past weekend.

“What does he do? He pours gasoline on the fire,” Gov Cuomo said of President Trump. “If he ever feels a moment of decency, he should apologize for that tweet.”

Friday, marks two weeks since Rochester and the Finger Lakes Region entered phase two and local leaders are hopeful the area can begin phase three. Phase three includes indoor seating at restaurants and personal care services such as nail salons, diet and weight reducing centers, and full services at hair salons.

Locally, there have been 239 COVID-19 deaths and 3,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss