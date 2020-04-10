COVID-19 death toll in NY reaches 7,844, Gov. Cuomo ‘cautiously optimistic’ about curve flattening

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There have been 777 new COVID-19 deaths in a 24 hour period in New York, bringing the state’s total to 7,844, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during Friday’s daily briefing.

“The lives lost are people who came in at that high hospitalization period and we’re losing them,” Gov. Cuomo said.

After two straight days of record highs in daily COVID-19 deaths, the last 24 hour period dipped slightly.

“The number is lower than yesterday, for those who can take solace in that fact,” Gov. Cuomo said. “As someone who searches for solace in all this grief the leveling off of the number of lives lost is a somewhat hopeful sign.”

Despite the deaths, Gov. Cuomo says he is cautiously optimistic about the state’s efforts in slowing the spread of the virus. The governor says three-day hospitalization rates are down, as are ICU admissions.

“Change in ICU admissions is actually a negative number, for the first time since we started this intense journey,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Despite some positive signs in the data, the governor says there is no timeline for any sense of normalcy to return.

“There is no natural trajectory, the trajectory is one that we create by our actions, Gov. Cuomo said. “What we do today will determine the infection rate two or three days from now.”

As the pandemic rages on, Gov. Cuomo questioned its origins.

“How did this happen?” Gov. Cuomo said. “I still want to know how did this happen, because the warning signs were there and if you don’t know the answer, then how do you know it’s not going to happen again.

“January, February you still had sources in this country saying there’s nothing to worry about,” Gov Cuomo said. “How does that happen? And did we really need to be in this situation where the United States winds up with a highest number of cases than the places that went before?

“Before we move forward, let’s make sure we don’t repeat the past,” Gov. Cuomo said.

“We are in total control of our destiny here,” the governor said. ‘What we do will impact, literally, life and death.”

In Monroe County there has been 40 COVID-19 deaths reported and 680 confirmed cases.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

Tracking Coronavirus

Full Video: