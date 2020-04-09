COVID-19 death toll in NY exceeds 7,000 with 799 new deaths since Wednesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 7,067 COVID-19 deaths in New York state, including 799 new deaths since Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during his daily briefing Thursday.

For perspective, the governor compared this crisis to 9/11.

“9/11 was supposed to be a darkest day in New York for that generation,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We lost 2,753 New Yorkers on 9/11. We’ve lost 7,067 to this crisis.”

Despite the spike in deaths, the governor says the curve is flattening. Hospitalization rates are down and ICU admissions are at their lowest since March 19, according to the governor’s office.

“New Yorkers are doing that, they’re acting responsibly and diligently and we are saving lives by what people are doing today,” Gov. Cuomo said.

Even though some stats suggest a silver lining, the governor says New Yorkers must remain vigilant.

“The 1918 Spanish flu came in three waves, we’re on the first wave, everyone saying once we get through this were done I wouldn’t assume that, Gov. Cuomo said.

“You stay home, you save a life, period,” Gov. Cuomo said. “We have done great things and we have saved lives because we have followed these policies. The moment you stop following the policies you will go right back and see those numbers shoot through the roof and we are not prepared to handle the highest numbers in your projection models.”

Regarding the economic impact, the governor says New York faces a shortfall of $10 to $15 billion as a result of this crisis.

In Monroe County there has been 34 COVID-19 deaths with 627 confirmed cases, officials announced Wednesday.

A Johns Hopkins University professor and her graduate student have created an interactive map to capture all confirmed COVID-19 cases, fatalities and recoveries.

