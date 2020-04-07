COVID-19 death toll spikes in NY with 731 in 1 day, 138,836 confirmed cases statewide

Editor’s note: The governor’s daily briefing will be streamed on this page at 11 a.m. EST.

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — There are now 138,836 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state, up by 8,147 from last official count Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at Tuesday’s daily coronavirus briefing.

There are now 5,489 COVID-19 deaths in New York, up from 4,758 reported Sunday. The increase of 731 deaths is the largest single day spike in COVID-19 deaths statewide, according to the governor’s office.

Of the 138,836 confirmed cases, 17,493 have been hospitalized.

With the most deaths and confirmed cases, by a wide margin, New York state remains the epicenter in the nation’s battle against coronavirus:

The governor announced Monday that NY PAUSE would be extended through April 29, meaning all New York state schools and non-essential businesses will remain closed amid the pandemic.

In Monroe County, there has been 26 COVID-19 deaths reported and 543 confirmed cases. Monday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello voiced his support for a universal masking policy for all Monroe County residents.

